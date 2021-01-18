Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Short Interest Update

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the December 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 825,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 205.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the third quarter valued at $162,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPFH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Private Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $12.70 on Monday. Boston Private Financial has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

