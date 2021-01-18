boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for boohoo group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wade now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for boohoo group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of boohoo group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. boohoo group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

BHOOY opened at $91.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.10. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $52.73 and a 1-year high of $105.05. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.82.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

