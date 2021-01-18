Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director Buys C$31,906.80 in Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,906.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,168,737 shares in the company, valued at C$11,084,254.81.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) alerts:

On Tuesday, January 12th, George Frederick Fink acquired 3,800 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,788.20.

On Tuesday, December 29th, George Frederick Fink acquired 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,200.00.

On Monday, December 21st, George Frederick Fink acquired 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,322.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, George Frederick Fink acquired 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,040.00.

Shares of TSE:BNE opened at C$2.68 on Monday. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.56.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$29.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post -0.6705227 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BNE. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.20 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$2.28.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.