BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th.
Shares of DMB opened at $14.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $15.13.
About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund
