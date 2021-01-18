BNK Petroleum Inc. (BKX.TO) (TSE:BKX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

BNK Petroleum Inc. (BKX.TO) (TSE:BKX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.78. BNK Petroleum Inc. (BKX.TO) shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 1,900 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$181.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.21.

BNK Petroleum Inc. (BKX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BKX)

BNK Petroleum Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas. The company produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds an interest in approximately 17,391 net acres of shale oil acreage in the Caney/Upper Sycamore formations of the Tishomingo Field, Oklahoma.

