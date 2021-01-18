BMO Capital Markets Boosts GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) (TSE:GGD) Price Target to C$3.10

GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) (TSE:GGD) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.40 to C$3.10 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$2.20 price target on shares of GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of TSE GGD opened at C$2.42 on Thursday. GoGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.37 and a 52-week high of C$2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$641.88 million and a PE ratio of 12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 29 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

