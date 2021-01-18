BMO Capital Markets Boosts Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to $31.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATZAF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Aritzia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Aritzia from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aritzia from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Aritzia from $23.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.08.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of Aritzia stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $20.83. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $20.83.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.