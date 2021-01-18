BLAST (BLAST) Market Cap Reaches $50,613.13

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One BLAST token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. BLAST has a market cap of $50,613.13 and approximately $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BLAST

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,240,440 tokens. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

