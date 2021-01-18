Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing Limited (BGLF.L) (LON:BGLF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.68

Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing Limited (BGLF.L) (LON:BGLF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.65. Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing Limited (BGLF.L) shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 561,550 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 867.50, a current ratio of 867.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of £3.20 million and a P/E ratio of -9.57.

About Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing Limited (BGLF.L) (LON:BGLF)

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with stable and growing income returns, and to grow the capital value of the investment portfolio by exposure predominantly to floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through collateralized loan obligation (CLO) securities and investments in Loan Warehouses.

