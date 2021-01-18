BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) Director Roger Lace Sells 20,300 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) Director Roger Lace sold 20,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$267,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$77,880.

Shares of TSE:BB traded up C$0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching C$13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,864,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,607,220. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of C$3.94 and a 12 month high of C$14.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.43 billion and a PE ratio of -8.85.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial set a C$9.40 price target on shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

