BitTorrent (BTT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $357.96 million and approximately $195.66 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008351 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001145 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002319 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,889,610,255 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

