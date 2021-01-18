BitDegree Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, BitDegree has traded up 69.1% against the dollar. One BitDegree token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $343,960.33 and approximately $190.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitDegree Profile

BDG is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars.

