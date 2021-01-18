BitDegree Market Capitalization Reaches $343,960.33 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 69.1% higher against the US dollar. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $343,960.33 and $190.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDegree token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00064283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.56 or 0.00525242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00043828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.39 or 0.04040090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00013197 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016678 BTC.

BitDegree Token Profile

BitDegree (BDG) is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Token Trading

BitDegree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

