BitcoinV Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (BTCV)

BitcoinV (CURRENCY:BTCV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One BitcoinV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinV has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. BitcoinV has a total market capitalization of $17,101.77 and $1.00 worth of BitcoinV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinV alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007243 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007155 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000161 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BitcoinV

BitcoinV is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2019. BitcoinV’s total supply is 3,963,900 coins. BitcoinV’s official message board is medium.com/@support_43415 . BitcoinV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinV’s official website is www.bitcoinv.org

BitcoinV Coin Trading

BitcoinV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.