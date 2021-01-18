BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Financial Survey

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.3% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies N/A -244.64% -213.88% Helius Medical Technologies -2,716.85% -328.07% -201.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Helius Medical Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$34.06 million N/A N/A Helius Medical Technologies $1.50 million 15.42 -$9.78 million ($12.94) -1.19

Helius Medical Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

BioSig Technologies has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioSig Technologies and Helius Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

BioSig Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.72%. Given BioSig Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BioSig Technologies is more favorable than Helius Medical Technologies.

Summary

BioSig Technologies beats Helius Medical Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. The company's proprietary product include precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology system, a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures in an electrophysiology laboratory under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data. It also focuses on enhancing intracardiac signal acquisition and diagnostic information for the procedures of atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia. The company has a research agreement with University of Minnesota to develop novel therapies to treat sympathetic nervous system diseases. BioSig Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. Its PoNS device treats neurostimulation of cranial nerves via the tongue to restore lost function. The company is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

