BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Short Interest Down 24.3% in December

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 923,900 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 363,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $12.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.60. BeyondSpring has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BeyondSpring will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 10.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 20.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

