Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Pearson plc (PSON.L) (LON:PSON)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) (LON:PSON) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 609.40 ($7.96).

PSON stock opened at GBX 678 ($8.86) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 673.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 587.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. The stock has a market cap of £5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71. Pearson plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 710 ($9.28).

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

