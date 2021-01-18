Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) a €180.30 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €180.30 ($212.12) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €170.75 ($200.89).

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) stock opened at €155.55 ($183.00) on Friday. Pernod Ricard SA has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company’s 50-day moving average is €157.88 and its 200 day moving average is €147.34.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

