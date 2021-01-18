Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Update

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 40,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $2.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.19. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $49.65 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

