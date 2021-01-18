Baystate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,125 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.5% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

MSFT stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $212.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,501,070. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.74 and its 200 day moving average is $212.78. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.