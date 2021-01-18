Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $39.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $540.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.76.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

