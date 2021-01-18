Baidu, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $8.13 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Baidu in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $8.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.15. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baidu’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Baidu from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.66.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $238.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $258.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.58.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,426,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth approximately $21,204,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in Baidu by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 11,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

