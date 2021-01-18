Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.92

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and traded as low as $29.69. Badger Daylighting shares last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 1,146 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BADFF shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Badger Daylighting from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

