Baader Bank Analysts Give CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) a €17.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €35.60 ($41.88).

Get CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) alerts:

Shares of CCAP stock opened at €14.45 ($17.00) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $370.87 million and a P/E ratio of 5.04. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of €11.70 ($13.76) and a 1-year high of €45.80 ($53.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.11.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.