B. Riley Weighs in on Express, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Express’ FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Express alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

EXPR stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 3.09. Express has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Express by 0.5% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,057,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Express by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,697,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,160 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Express by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,749,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 67,602 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Express by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,019,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 175,837 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.