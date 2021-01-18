B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,780. The firm has a market cap of $392.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $19.37.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $14,553,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy H. Thurman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $85,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,283.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,307,161 shares of company stock valued at $18,514,263 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFFP. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after buying an additional 1,176,471 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,556,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 384.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 201,715 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,076,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

