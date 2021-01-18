Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Director Robert E. Mcnamara Sells 9,167 Shares

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Director Robert E. Mcnamara sold 9,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $475,125.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $51.70 on Monday. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2592.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXNX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

