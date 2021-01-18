Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $185.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $115.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities lowered Axon Enterprise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.44.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $150.77 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $166.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.44, a PEG ratio of 68.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $166.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total transaction of $12,319,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,090 shares in the company, valued at $65,883,353.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $256,532.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 27,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,990.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,186 shares of company stock worth $13,682,585 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 24.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

