Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) Achieves Market Cap of $9.12 Million

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00063823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.55 or 0.00530577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00043119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.88 or 0.04021321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012996 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00016753 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Token Profile

Axie Infinity Shards (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

Axie Infinity Shards can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

