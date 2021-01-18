Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Short Interest Up 22.4% in December

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 677,700 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the December 15th total of 553,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 265,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $507,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACLS opened at $34.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.10. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

