AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) PT Set at €26.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.28 ($27.39) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €22.93 ($26.98).

Get AXA SA (CS.PA) alerts:

CS opened at €19.92 ($23.43) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.74. AXA SA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA SA (CS.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA SA (CS.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.