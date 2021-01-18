AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Short Interest Update

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 870,200 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 313,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $43,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVEO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $8.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $235.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

