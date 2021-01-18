Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.90

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and traded as low as $10.85. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 47,843 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APR.UN. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.75 target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$411.65 million and a PE ratio of 606.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.15.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

