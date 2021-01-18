AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $56.60 on Thursday. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $59.80. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $166,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,890.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,257,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,514 shares of company stock valued at $9,830,096. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1,285.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AtriCure by 9.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in AtriCure by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

