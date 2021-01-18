Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Cut to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.37.

Shares of AT traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 654,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,450. Atlantic Power has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $260.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Power will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Atlantic Power by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 388,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Atlantic Power by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 143,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

