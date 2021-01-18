ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ASOMY stock opened at $65.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. ASOS has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $73.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASOMY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

