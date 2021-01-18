ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,825 ($63.04) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,650 ($86.88) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS Plc (ASC.L) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,140.88 ($67.17).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 4,836 ($63.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.50. ASOS Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 51.26 ($0.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,735.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,525.54.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,687 ($61.24), for a total transaction of £4,780,740 ($6,246,067.42). Also, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,070 ($66.24) per share, for a total transaction of £99,828.30 ($130,426.31).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

