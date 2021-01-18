ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the December 15th total of 739,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 824,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.
About ASE Technology
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.
Featured Story: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.