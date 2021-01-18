ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the December 15th total of 739,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 824,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 891,723.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,516,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,930 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,242,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 825,322 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 8,253,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,676,000 after acquiring an additional 536,771 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 506,841 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 2,246.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 520,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 498,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.