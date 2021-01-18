Arden Trust Co Reduces Holdings in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,499 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,444 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in National Oilwell Varco were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in National Oilwell Varco in the second quarter worth $27,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in National Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in National Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of National Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.96.

National Oilwell Varco stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,777,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.22. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

