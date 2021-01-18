Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arconic Corporation is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. Arconic Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get Arconic alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of Arconic stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $30.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,020. Arconic has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $31.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,319,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 2,656.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after buying an additional 431,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after buying an additional 175,821 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after buying an additional 170,283 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,148,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arconic (ARNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.