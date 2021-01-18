ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €24.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €19.40 ($22.82).

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

