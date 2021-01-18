Arcblock Trading Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 17th. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $9.99 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arcblock has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00064859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.25 or 0.00519312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00043686 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.85 or 0.04037021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013256 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016720 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock is a token. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

