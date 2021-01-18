ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) PT Raised to $9.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

AETUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ARC Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ARC Resources from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on ARC Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.13.

ARC Resources stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.72. 3,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,850. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.71. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $217.81 million during the quarter. ARC Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 65.18%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

