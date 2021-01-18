Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

ABUS has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

ABUS stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,383,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,370. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $331.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.15.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. Analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

