Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Shares of APYX traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $9.92. 256,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,990. The company has a market capitalization of $340.01 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 7.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $10.00.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 64.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 355.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Apyx Medical by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

