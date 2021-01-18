Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.29.

A number of analysts have commented on APTO shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 50.6% in the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 29,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTO opened at $4.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

