Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops gene therapy products for inherited orphan ophthalmology diseases. Its lead product candidates in the preclinical stage include treatments for X-linked retinoschisis, Achromatopsia, and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which are diseases of the eye caused by mutations in single genes. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Alachua, Florida. “

AGTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.75.

NASDAQ AGTC opened at $4.53 on Thursday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 232.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 147.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

