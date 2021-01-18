Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Apache (NASDAQ:APA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised shares of Apache from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apache has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.38.

APA stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 4.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. Apache has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $33.71.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.79 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apache will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Apache by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Apache by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Apache by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 45,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Apache by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Apache by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 120,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

