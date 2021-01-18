AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AO World Plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company sells washing machines, washer dryers, tumble dryers, dishwashers, fridges and freezers, ovens, cookers, range cookers, cooker hoods, extractor fans, hobs, and microwaves, as well as coffee machines, kettles and toasters, food preparation products, irons, small cooking appliances and microwaves. AO World Plc is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AOWDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AO World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

AOWDF traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 45,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 25. AO World has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.00 and a beta of -0.13.

