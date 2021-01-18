Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,335 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) stock opened at GBX 1,520.50 ($19.87) on Monday. Antofagasta plc has a twelve month low of GBX 575 ($7.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,616.50 ($21.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,439.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,152.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

