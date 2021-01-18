Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,335 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.
Shares of Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) stock opened at GBX 1,520.50 ($19.87) on Monday. Antofagasta plc has a twelve month low of GBX 575 ($7.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,616.50 ($21.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,439.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,152.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85.
About Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L)
